Bonnie becomes major hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bonnie has strengthened to a major hurricane in the Pacific as it moves roughly parallel to Mexico’s southern coast. Last week Bonnie crossed over Central America from the Caribbean, dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths. Forecasters say they expect the category 3 hurricane to pose no threat to land as it moves generally westward farther out into the Pacific. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph on Tuesday. It was centered 250 miles southwest of the Mexican resort town of Zihuatanejo and moving west-northwest at 14 mph.