Homes of 85,000 people at risk, but rain eases around Sydney

By MARK BAKER and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Floodwaters have inundated or are threatening the homes of 85,000 people around Sydney. Rivers are starting to recede, but several remained at major flood levels Wednesday. Emergency responders knocked on doors overnight to order evacuations in two towns in the Hunter Valley. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said funding would be available to flood victims from Thursday after a disaster was declared in 23 local areas. Albanese also said the fourth major flood and devastating wildfires in the Sydney region since late 2019 proved the need for climate action. His government will propose spending on mitigation measures such as building higher river levees. Meanwhile, the weather pattern that brought heavy rain to Sydney since Friday moved north.