Germany considers aid for struggling energy firms

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has has drawn up a plan that would allow it to aid struggling energy companies more easily. The move comes amid efforts to shore up Uniper, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas. The plan approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday aims to give the government new and more flexible tools to tackle a potential shortage of gas as tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine rise. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Germany must prepare for a possible escalation of problems on the gas market. Uniper said last week it was “examining how the liquidity of the company can be further secured” and was discussing “possible stabilization measures” with the German government.