Former preschool teacher identified as a victim of July Fourth parade shooting



CNN, RYAN LERMAN, RAINAN LOWREY, WLS, WBBM, NETWORK VIDEO PRODUCTIONS

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

What was supposed to be a day of national celebration turned into a day of tragedy and fear when a gunman killed six people and injured dozens of others at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Now, yet another community in America, is processing their grief as they mourn the loss of family and friends after a suspected shooter used a “high-powered rifle” in an attack that appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” police said.

Authorities believe the shooter, who was apprehended following a manhunt Monday, climbed onto a rooftop of a business and opened fire on the parade about 20 minutes after it started.

A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, according to Dr. Brigham Temple, the medical director of the NorthShore University Health System.

The patients ranged in age from 8 years old to 85 years old, and four or five were children, according to Temple. He said 19 of the 25 gunshot victims were treated and have been discharged. There were gunshot wounds to extremities as well as more central parts of bodies, he added.

Jacki Sundheim, 63, has been identified by her synagogue as one of the six people killed in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe said in a statement Sundheim was a lifelong congregant of the synagogue and a member of staff, having been a preschool teacher and events coordinator.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the statement said. “We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki’s soul will be bound up in the shelter of God’s wings and her family will somehow find comfort and consolation amidst this boundless grief.”

CNN will continue to update this story as we learn more about the lives lost.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amanda Musa and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.