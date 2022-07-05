Denmark theaters closed in honor of mall shooting victims

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s largest cinema chain is keeping all its movie theaters closed Tuesday because a 17-year-old employee was one of the three people killed in a weekend shooting attack at a shopping mall. Nordisk Film Biografer, said on Facebook that the company made the decision out of respect for the victims “to talk the situation through with our staff.” The teenage boy who worked for the theater chain, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old man died in Sunday’s attack at the Field’s shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen. One of the chain’s 23 movie theaters is at the mall. Authorities have said a 22-year-old Danish man apparently selected people to shoot at random.