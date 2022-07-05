Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The airline group said Tuesday’s announcement would not affect its operations and flight schedule. But the chief executive of SAS said the pilots’ strike had accelerated the move to seek bankruptcy protection voluntarily in the U.S. Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. Pilots say their pay and conditions are inadequate and the company is not rehiring pilots laid off during the pandemic. They claim the company negotiated for months but never intended to reach a deal with them.