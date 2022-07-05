Breezy conditions possible tonight…

Temperatures will stay comfortable along the coasts and in most interior areas through Tuesday afternoon. Most locations are topping off in the low 70s to mid 80s.

There could be pockets of gusty winds this evening with Sundowners developing. There is a wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains western range from 6 PM Tuesday evening until 6 AM Wednesday morning. North winds could blow 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 50 mph.

An area of low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will generally keep temperatures around 5-7 degrees cooler in most places through Wednesday! There will also be a decent morning marine layer where the winds aren’t blowing.

Temperatures will be warming up starting on Thursday and through the weekend as high pressure builds over the Four Corners.