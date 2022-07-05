After West Virginia opioid verdict, another case postponed

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The trial for a lawsuit accusing three major U.S. drug distributors of causing a health crisis throughout West Virginia has been postponed. Tuesday’s continuance came a day after the companies prevailed in another case. A Kanawha County Circuit Court judge granted a continuance to attorneys representing more than 100 cities and counties statewide in their case involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. On Monday, the companies prevailed in a federal court case brought against them by the city of Huntington and Cabell County. The attorneys representing Huntington and Cabell County are also representing the other municipalities.