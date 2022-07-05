5 things to know for July 5: Shooting, Ukraine, Jayland Walker, Travel, Eiffel Tower

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Many people spent the holiday weekend outdoors, despite a sweltering heat wave and triple-digit temperatures in some cities. And the extreme weather will continue to build across the central US today, as more than 50 million people in 18 states remain under heat advisories. So, to stay on the safe side, check your local forecasts and review these tips to stay cool.

1. Parade shooting

A day of national celebration turned to tragedy on Monday when a gunman killed at least six people and injured dozens of others in a shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during a July Fourth parade. A witness described the horror of hundreds of paradegoers running and ducking for cover when they realized the popping noise they heard was a “rain of gunshots” and not fireworks. The suspected 22-year-old gunman is believed to have fired from a rooftop in an attack that appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” police said. A “high-powered rifle” was recovered from the scene and the suspect was taken into custody later in the day, authorities said. Among the six people killed, five adults died at the scene. The age of the sixth victim is not yet clear. Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

2. Ukraine

As Russian shelling and missile attacks continue to cause widespread destruction throughout his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the work required to rebuild Ukraine should be a “common task” of the democratic world. Ukraine’s infrastructure losses amount to more than $100 billion, according to its prime minister. This comes as Ukraine’s military has warned that Russian forces are preparing for renewed assaults on cities in the Donetsk region still controlled by Kyiv after taking over Lysychansk — the final city to fall in the Luhansk region. Meanwhile, up to 60 million tons of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by the fall if Russia continues to block the country’s exports, Zelensky said.

3. Jayland Walker

The city of Akron, Ohio, remains on edge one week after the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. A news conference held by city officials one Sunday — along with the release of 13 police body camera videos — has started to paint a fuller picture of the shooting, which police say happened when Walker, who is Black, fled an attempted traffic stop on June 27. Walker was unarmed at the time he was killed, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said. Authorities said Walker suffered at least 60 wounds in the fatal shooting. The Mayor of Akron declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew for Monday night through this morning in order to “preserve peace” in the community.

4. Air travel

Flights at US airports appear to be returning to normal after a busy holiday travel weekend. Tracking service FlightAware showed 219 flights were canceled on Monday, or less than 1% of the daily schedule. Bad weather played a role in the cancelations, but staff shortages throughout the airline industry also exacerbated the problem. Airlines don’t have the personnel, especially among pilots, to adjust when bad weather causes delays. To deal with the staffing shortages, many airlines are in the process of trimming their summer schedules, despite the strong demand for travel. But the combination of high demand and a limited number of seats is only driving up airfares. The average price paid by leisure travelers is up nearly 50% from a year ago, according to recent data.

5. Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is reportedly riddled with rust and badly in need of repairs. However, the iconic landmark is instead being given a paint job costing 60 million euros in preparation for the 2024 Olympics, Reuters reports, according to a confidential analysis cited by French magazine Marianne. The Eiffel Tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, welcoming about six million visitors each year. “It is simple, if Gustave Eiffel visited the place he would have a heart attack,” one unnamed manager at the tower told Marianne. The company that oversees the tower is reluctant to close the tower for a long time because of the tourist revenue that would be lost, Marianne said.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$10,000

That’s how much professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after losing to Nick Kyrgios in a feisty match at Wimbledon on Saturday. Tsitsipas had been frustrated by Kyrgios’ “constant bullying” from the other side of the net and tried to hit his opponent with a ball during the fiery encounter. Tsitsipas also hit a ball into the crowd out of frustration. He later apologized for firing a ball into the stands and admitted to trying to hit Kyrgios during the match.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

— WNBA star Brittney Griner, in a handwritten letter to President Biden, saying she fears she will be detained in Russia indefinitely. In the letter, Griner pleaded with Biden not to forget about her and other American detainees. “Please do all you can to bring us home,” Griner wrote. “I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore,” she added. Griner, 31, has been detained by Russian authorities since February 17.

