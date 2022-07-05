4 ways parents can help kids have a great summer at camp

By MELISSA RAYWORTH

Associated Press

After two pandemic summers, many families are venturing back into what they hope will be a more normal summer-camp experience. Kids can feel trepidation going to in-person camp after two years of hybrid school schedules and learning online. Camping experts say parents at home can smooth the way. They encourage parents to communicate with camp directors about how their child handles adversity and what strategies tend to help. They also advise parents not to focus their letters on how much they miss their kids. Instead, tell them how excited you are about the experiences they must be having and encourage them to just have fun. And crucially: Prepare them in advance about any policies limiting the use of phones and other devices.