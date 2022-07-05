2 Egyptian peacekeepers killed, 5 others injured in Mali

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Two United Nations peacekeepers from Egypt were killed and five others seriously wounded when their vehicle hit a landmine planted by suspected jihadis in northern Mali on Tuesday. The deadly attack comes just days after the renewal of the mandate of the U.N. Mission to Mali, known as MINUSMA. Ten U.N. peacekeepers have been killed in Mali since the beginning of the year. First deployed in 2013, the mandate of the U.N. mission in Mali to help battle against Islamic extremist rebels was renewed last week although the Malian government said it will not support the mission’s aim to promote and safeguard human rights.