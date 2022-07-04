White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting
By MARK GONZALES
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people. After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game began on time. The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.