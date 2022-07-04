Skip to Content
White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting

By MARK GONZALES
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people. After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game began on time. The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

The Associated Press

