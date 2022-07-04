Tensions persist as Rwanda denies Congo rebel charges

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has accused Congo of supporting rebels opposed to his government in an escalation of tensions with a neighbor who in turn accuses Rwandan authorities of supporting a violent rebel group which recently captured a town in eastern Congo. Kagame said Monday in a televised address that Rwanda is concerned by alleged Congolese support for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda or FDLR. The Congo-based rebel group includes fighters accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide. Relations between Rwanda and Congo have frayed after the M23 rebel group last month took a Congolese town and Congo accused Rwanda of invading it.