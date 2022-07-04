Portugal enacts contingency plan to tackle airport delays

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities have set a summer contingency plan in motion at the country’s airports, promising unprecedented staffing levels at passport control in a bid to tackle airport delays. The step comes amid chaotic scenes at Lisbon airport as with similar situations in airports across Europe. The Portuguese contingency plan includes an additional 176 police assigned to passport control and another 55 Border Service inspectors. Most will be sent to Lisbon airport. The government said the plan is a response to the “exponential” increase in arrivals, as travel has boomed after the COVID-19 pandemic. Scores of flights were cancelled in Lisbon last weekend.