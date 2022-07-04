Myanmar hosts 1st regional meeting since army takeover

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has hosted its first high-level regional meeting since the army took power last year, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and counterparts from Mekong Delta nations attending. State broadcaster MRTV says Wang met with his colleagues from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group meeting held under the theme “Solidarity for Peace and Prosperity.” Many in Myanmar suspect China of supporting last year’s military takeover. Myanmar’s shadow government says the gathering violates a peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar’s rulers have stymied ASEAN efforts to organize a meeting with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.