Jihadi attacks kill 22 people in Burkina Faso, officials say

By ARSENE KABORE Kabore and SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Officials in Burkina Faso say attacks by jihadis killed at least 22 people in the West African nation’s northwest and also injured others. The governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun regions says the “cowardly and barbaric” attack occurred late Sunday in the commune of Bourasso in Kossi province. Burkina Faso has been overrun by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamist State group in recent years. Violence has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people from their homes. Mutinous soldiers ousted Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president in January promising to secure the country, but since then violence has increased and spread.