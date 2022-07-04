Bayern Munich defends contentious sponsorship with Qatar

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s chief executive Oliver Kahn has defended the German soccer club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with Qatar. Kahn says he’s sure their partnership has helped bring positive change to the oil-rich Persian Gulf state. Bayern president Herbert Hainer says “it doesn’t happen overnight.” They were speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Bayern to answer its fans’ concerns over Qatar’s involvement in the club. Qatar is due to host soccer’s World Cup later this year, but the buildup has been marred by allegations of human rights abuses against migrant workers with thousands of unexplained deaths and widespread exploitation.