1972 ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Phan Thị Kim Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, is escorting 236 refugees from the war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw to Canada. Phuc’s iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on the private NGO plane that flew the refugees Monday to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Kim, 59, a Canadian citizen, says she wants her story and work for the refugees to be a message of peace. The refugees, mostly women and children, are among thousands of Ukrainians being offered Canada’s humanitarian visas, in response to Russia’s brutal invasion of their country.