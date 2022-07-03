Bonnie grows into a hurricane in Pacific off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Bonnie has strengthened into a hurricane in the Pacific, a little over a day after it crossed over Central America from the Caribbean dropping heavy rain but causing little damage. Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moves generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph late Sunday. It was centered 210 miles south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.