UN condemns protesters’ storming of Libya’s parliament

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A senior U.N. official for Libya has condemned the storming of the parliament’s headquarters by angry demonstrators. It was part of protests in several cities against the political class and deteriorating economic conditions. Hundreds of protesters marched in the streets of the capital, Tripoli, and other Libyan cities on Friday. Many attacked government buildings, including the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk. The U.N. special adviser on Libya, said the people’s right to peacefully protest should be respected but riots and acts of vandalism are unacceptable. Friday’s protests came a day after the leaders of the parliament and another legislative chamber based in Tripoli failed to reach an agreement on elections.