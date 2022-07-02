DC police: 2 die when truck hits bicyclist, fireworks stand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say two people died Saturday evening when a truck hit a bicyclist and careened into a fireworks stand in Northeast Washington. The Metropolitan Police Department says the bicyclist and a man working in the fireworks stand were declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Police say the accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE. Both victims were adult men. Police say the driver of the truck apparently was suffering a medical emergency when the accident occurred and was being treated at a local hospital.