Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Police say the suspect entered a Tribeca residential building linked to Swift on March 26. Authorities say he fled on foot when security told him to leave. On June 12, police say the same man entered another residential building on the same street linked to Swift and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32-year-old female.” He was arrested Friday. The 32-year-old Swift has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap.