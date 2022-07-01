UN urges world action to cut 1.3 million road deaths in half

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly’s first high-level meeting on road safety is calling for global action to cut the annual toll of nearly 1.3 million deaths and estimated 50 million injuries by at least half by decade’s end. The political declaration adopted Friday by consensus says traffic deaths and injuries not only lead to widespread suffering but cost countries an average of 3% to 5% of their annual gross domestic product. The delegates urged all countries to commit to scaling up efforts and setting national targets to reduce fatalities and serious injuries.