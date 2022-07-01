Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s social media company and some of its employees received subpoenas from a federal grand jury in New York and securities regulators. That is according to a public disclosure Friday by a company planning to buy Trump Media & Technology Group. The two probes could delay or even kill the planned purchase, a deal that promises a cash infusion of more than $1 billion that Trump Media needs to take on Twitter. Donald Trump, who is Trump Media’s chairman, was not among the employees who received subpoenas, according to a Trump Media statement.