Toddler found dead in canal near Florida apartment complex

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has been found dead in a canal near a Florida apartment complex. Bradenton police say someone called 911 Friday morning to report what appeared to be a child in a canal near the Carlton Arms Apartments. The person pulled the child from the water and waited for rescue workers. Investigators identified the child as a 2-year-old boy who lived at the nearby apartment complex. Officials say the cause of death appeared to be drowning, but a medical examiner will make an official determination. Investigators were working with the child’s family to determine how the boy ended up in the canal. No criminal charges were immediately reported.