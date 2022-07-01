The Fourth of July brings more travelers and a busy weekend ahead

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Triple A predicts more than 40 million people will travel 50 miles from their home this holiday weekend.

More than 2 million people have passed through airport security lines on most days this month.

Individuals hitting the road will also have to deal with gas prices as California's average gas price is now $6.27.

According to Triple A the average gas price in Santa Barbara County is $6.26.

This Fourth of July is the second busiest since 2000.