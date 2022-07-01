Strong earthquake kills 5 in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Five people have been killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran. State television said rescue teams were deployed near the epicenter, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 620 miles south of the capital, Tehran. People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early Saturday morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure. Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.