Rights group: Palestinians torture detainees with impunity

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An international rights group says Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip systematically torture critics in detention, a practice that could amount to crimes against humanity. In its report Friday, Human Rights Watch called on donor countries to cut off funding to what it called, “abusive Palestinian security forces” and urged the International Criminal Court to investigate. HRW said security forces are not held to account for their actions. Palestine is part of the Convention Against Torture, which requires members to work to prevent the practice. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian authorities.