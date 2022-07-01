European force battling extremists withdraws from Mali

PARIS (AP) — A European military task force fighting extremists in Mali has formally withdrawn from the West African country amid tensions with its ruling military junta. The French military spearheaded the Takuba task force, and announced Friday that it officially ended its work. The move was tied to France’s decision earlier this year to withdraw troops from Mali. The Takuba force was composed of several hundred special forces troops from 10 countries. It aimed at training and protecting Malian combat forces. The U.N. Security Council this week approved an extension of its peacekeeping force in Mali, and expressed concern about the junta’s use of mercenaries who commit human rights violations.