Distrust remains after Navy report on tainted Hawaii water

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Some Hawaii residents, including Native Hawaiians and military families, say an investigation blaming a water contamination crisis on shoddy management and human error doesn’t help restore their trust in the U.S. Navy. Navy spouse Lauren Wright says her family continues avoiding water in their military home because she doesn’t trust that it’s safe. The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. A Navy investigation released Thursday blamed the water crisis on shoddy management and human error. The report listed a cascading series of mistakes from May through November 2021 when fuel got into a drinking water well.