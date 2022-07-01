Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and their aligned groups raised more than $80 million in the week after the Supreme Court stripped away a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. The flood of cash offers one of the first tangible signs that the ruling may energize voters. But party officials say donors have given much of that money to national campaigns and causes instead of races for state office, where abortion policy will be shaped as a result of the court’s decision. That’s where Republicans wield disproportionate power. The fundraising disparity is exasperating the party’s base.