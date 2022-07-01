Skip to Content
Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities. Under the policy, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts. Amazon says the policy does not prohibit off-duty employees from engaging co-workers in “non-working areas” outside company’s buildings. It also says the policy will not be enforced discriminatorily against employees seeking to unionize. But organizers say the new rule will hinder union drives. Amazon had previously barred employee access to non-working areas beyond 15 minutes before or after their shifts. It rescinded that policy when it entered a settlement with federal labor officials in December.

