Air France-KLM latest airline to settle US mail allegations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Air France-KLM has agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle charges that it falsified records about international deliveries of U.S. mail. The Justice Department said Friday that the European airline incorrectly reported when and where mail shipments arrived to avoid penalties for deliveries that were late or went to the wrong location. Delta Air Lines reached a similar settlement this week, and American and United settled similar accusations.