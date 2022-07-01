4 bound bodies found in burned-out helicopter in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Gulf coast Hustaeca region say the bound bodies of four people have been found in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang. The killings Friday were the second act of grisly violence in a month in the region, once popular among tourists. Prosecutors in the northern state of San Luis Potosi say the private helicopter was normally used to transport tourists. They say the craft does not appear to have crashed, but rather may have been intentionally set afire. In early June, authorities in San Luis Potosi found the bodies of seven men dumped on a road in a nearby part of the Huasteca region.