US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

By JUAN LOZANO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says migrants were inside a tractor-trailer when it cleared an inland Border Patrol checkpoint, later ending up in San Antonio where where dozens of bodies were found in the deadliest known smuggling attempt in the United States. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. There were 73 people in the truck when it reached San Antonio, where it was found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

