Sudan doctors: 5 people killed in mass anti-coup rallies

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says five people were killed in anti-coup rallies during which protesters denounced the country’s military rulers and demanded an immediate transfer of power to civilians. The Sudan’s Doctors Committee said in a tweet that security forces shot and killed four people during the rally on Thursday in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, the capital. The committee, which tracks casualties during protests, said the identity of those killed wasn’t immediately known. A fifth casualty was shot in the head in Khartoum. Police also fired tear gas at thousands of demonstrators trying to reach the Republican Palace in the heart of Khartoum. Sudan’s leading pro-democracy coalition called for nationwide protests on Thursday.