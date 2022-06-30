Russian lawmakers approve bill on banning foreign media

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament has given final approval to a bill that would allow the banning of foreign news media in response to other countries taking actions against Russian news outlets. The Kremlin-controlled State Duma approved the bill on its third and final reading on Wednesday. The upper house of parliament is set to rubber-stamp the measure before Russian President Vladimir Putin signs it into law. Russia has repeatedly complained that Western countries were improperly restricting Russian media by banning their operation or denying visas to their journalists. Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned journalists for American media this month that they could be denied renewal of their visas and accreditation.