Police: Suspect shot outside northern Virginia mall dies

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A man wanted by police in northern Virginia has died after authorities say an officer shot him outside of a shopping mall. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter on Thursday evening that the unidentified suspect died at the hospital. No police officers were hurt, according to 2nd Lt. James Curry, a police spokesman. The preliminary investigation shows officers were trying to stop a wanted suspect outside Springfield Town Center when the confrontation occurred. Thursday’s shooting comes less than two weeks after a shooting at another Fairfax County mall, Tysons Corner Center. No one was injured by bullets in that shooting, but three people were hurt fleeing the mall.