Parts of Minnesota campus evacuated after reported explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis after responding to reports of a fire and possible explosion, but no injuries have been reported. The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to a fire in the basement of a building on campus. As they were extinguishing that fire they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers out. Authorities are monitoring buildings for natural gas leaks and have evacuated a portion of the campus.