Mudslide leaves 16 dead, over 70 missing in northeast India

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — The death toll from a mudslide in northeastern India has risen to 16, with over 70 people missing. Continuous rainfall over the past three weeks has wreaked havoc across India’s northeast, which has eight states and 45 million people. Disaster response workers, police and local villagers are trying to rescue those buried under the debris. Rescuers found two more bodies as they resumed clearing operations on Friday after an overnight halt. An official says seven of the confirmed dead were army members and the missing include five Indian Railway officials. Around 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides in India’s northeast in recent weeks, while 42 people have died in neighboring Bangladesh.