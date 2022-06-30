Much of northern Yellowstone park to reopen Saturday

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is reopening its flood-damaged north loop at noon on Saturday, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The announcement means most of the park will be open again after July 13 flooding closed the park and forced 10,000 visitors to leave. Park officials say the roads from Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, to Tower-Roosevelt, to Canyon Junction and back to Norris Junction will be open. The loop is reopening nearly three weeks after massive flooding forced thousands to flee the park as water, rocks and mud washed out bridges and roads. Superintendent Cam Sholly says the alternating license plate entry system will be suspended. Parts of the park remain closed.