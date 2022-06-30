Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, LARRY NEUMEISTER and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has launched a sweeping inquiry into the New York Police Department unit that investigates sex crimes following years of complaints about the way it treats crime victims. The civil rights investigation announced Thursday will review the department’s Special Victims Division to examine whether it engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing. Justice Department officials say they will be reaching out to community groups and the public to learn about their interactions with the division. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fair in the future.