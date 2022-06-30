Italy’s Draghi brushes off concerns his coalition could fold

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi insists his government won’t collapse despite rising political tensions among coalition allies. Draghi told a news conference in Rome Thursday evening following a Cabinet meeting that his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte, confirmed the populist 5-Star Movement won’t yank support. Conte had raised doubts about Italy’s continuing to send military aid to Ukraine in the war launched by Russia. Draghi left a NATO summit in Madrid Wednesday evening, a day before the gathering concluded, to return to Rome. Another coalition partner, the right-wing League, which has been a big booster of Russia, also has criticized sending weapons. Draghi said neither the 5-Stars nor the League have indicated they want to exit his government.