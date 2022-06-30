ICC seeks arrest of 3 suspects linked to Russia-Georgia war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges have issued arrest warrants for three men wanted on suspicion of committing war crimes during the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. Russia invaded Georgia after violence broke out between separatist groups and Georgian forces. The war killed hundreds and displaced thousands of civilians. The three wanted men, Lt.-Gen. Mikhail Mindzaev, Gamlet Guchmazov and David Sanakoev, served in the government of the self-declared republic of South Ossetia. In a ruling released Thursday, a panel of judges for the Hague-based court concluded there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each of these three suspects bears responsibility for war crimes.” Among the charges against them are unlawful confinement, torture and hostage-taking.