Hong Kong leaders attend flag-raising marking Chinese rule

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first trip off the mainland in 2 1/2 years, was not present at the ceremony, although he will attend the inauguration for the city’s new government later Friday. On his arrival Thursday, Xi said Hong Kong has overcome many challenges and been “reborn from the ashes” in an apparent allusion to the 2019 pro-democracy protests, which were followed by a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has transformed the city.