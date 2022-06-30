Four Chinese nationals abducted in deadly Nigeria attack

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Four Chinese nationals were among people kidnapped on Wednesday in an attack in northcentral Nigeria that left “many security personnel” dead, authorities said on Thursday. Gunmen whom authorities described as “terrorists” targeted a local mining site in the attack in Shiroro council area of Niger state, which neighbors Abuja, the nation’s capital. Bodies from the attack are still being recovered and the death toll remains unclear, locals and authorities in Shiroro told The Associated Press. Lagos-based ThisDAY newspaper reported that 19 persons were killed including soldiers. It is the latest incident in a cycle of violence that has claimed thousands of lives in the last year.