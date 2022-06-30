Coney Island’s Luna Park to expand, introduce 3 attractions

By JOSEPH FREDERICK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Coney Island’s Luna Park will soon be introducing three new attractions and pedestrian plazas on 5 acres along the iconic New York boardwalk as part of an expansion project. Of the three new attractions are two intertwined rides: a roller coaster called “Tony’s Express” and a log flume ride called “Leti’s Treasure.” The two rides are designed to pay homage to classic, 19th century Coney Island rides. Luna Park will also introduce a 50-foot Sky Chaser Ropes Course and pedestrian plazas. All of the new rides and plazas are expected to open to the public by the middle of the summer.