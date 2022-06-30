Alabama deputy wounded in shooting dies; suspect arrested

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities said an Alabama deputy sheriff has died after after being shot by a fleeing suspect. District Attorney Michael Jackson said Deputy Brad Johnson was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old deputy had been wounded along with another deputy in a shooting Wednesday that involved a fleeing suspect. Jackson said the suspect, 26-year-old Austin Hall, was captured Thursday and will face charges of capital murder and attempted murder. It’s not known if Hall has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say the second deputy wounded in the shooting has since been released from a hospital.