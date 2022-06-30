Afghan Taliban hold 1st major clerical meetup since takeover

By RAHIM FAIEZ

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Thursday held the first major gathering of Islamic clerics and tribal elders since they seized power in August, with over 3,000 coming to the capital for the event. Held in the Loya Jirga Hall of Kabul’s Polytechnic University, the meeting aimed to address grievances and a variety of issues, although its agenda was not announced publicly, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman and deputy information and culture minister said. Women were not allowed to attend the event, although media reports suggested that the reopening of the girls’ schools would be discussed, along with other issues.