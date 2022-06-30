4 people killed, 3 critically injured in second deadly human smuggling incident in Texas this week

By Ray Sanchez and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Four migrants were killed and three people critically injured during a chase and crash in Encinal, Texas, in what authorities described as the second deadly human smuggling incident this week near the southern border.

The crash occurred Thursday on Interstate 35 about 40 miles north of Laredo, according to a tweet Thursday from Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Troopers are investigating the fatal crash in which the driver, who is suspected of human smuggling, evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle, according to a tweet from DPS’ South Texas Region.

The driver was been airlifted to a hospital, according to Olivarez.

The deaths come days after 53 migrants died in San Antonio in what a Homeland Security Investigations’ official called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.

San Antonio police officers on Monday discovered an abandoned tractor-trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio with dozens of dead migrants inside. Some victims could be younger than 18.

Authorities in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras have said they are collaborating with the US in trying to identify the people who died on Monday.

